Website boss sentenced over ‘completely false’ allegations

THE man who heads up the Causeway Coast Community Facebook page has received a suspended prison sentence.

Geoffrey Brian Moffett of Redwood Park in Coleraine appeared before Coleraine Magistrates, sitting remotely in Ballymena, on Friday, February 22.

The 34-year-old pleaded guilty to two charges involving the improper use of a public communications network between October 9, 2020 and October 12, 2020.

District Judge Peter King imposed a four-month prison sentence, suspended for three years, and a three-year Protection from Harassment Order bannng Moffett from contacting his victim.

“I am so appalled at the potential damage you could have done; you have come within a hair's breadth of going to prison today. Next time I will take an entirely different view," Judge King told Moffett.

Addressing the victim, Judge King said: “This has been a difficult experience for you and your family; I wish you a speedy recovery and hope you and your family can be put back together again.”

