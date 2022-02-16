New interim Chief Executive for Mid and East Antrim

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council has appointed Mark Parkinson as the organisation’s new interim Chief Executive.

Mr Parkinson brings a wealth of local government experience to the role and most recently held the position of Deputy Chief Executive at Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council.

Previously, he was Deputy Chief Executive at Shepway District Council from 2010 to 2012, and served as Deputy Chief Executive at Exeter City Council, from 2013 to 2018.

The appointment follows a comprehensive recruitment process overseen on behalf of the Council by the Local Government Staffing Commission.

Elected Members agreed the appointment at a meeting on Monday evening (14th).

Mid and East Antrim Mayor, Councillor William McCaughey, said: “Mid and East Antrim Borough Council has a proud and rich reputation for excellent frontline service delivery and I am confident Mark will build on that and help drive us forward. He brings impressive experience and expertise, and will be a welcome addition to our Senior Management Team at a very busy time.

“The past two years have been extremely challenging for our entire community and our businesses across the Borough as a result of the pandemic, and as a Council, we are fully focused and committed to providing all the support, guidance and leadership required to pave the way for a strong recovery and future prosperity in Mid and East Antrim.

“I want to thank our director Philip Thompson for his hard work and dedication as acting Chief Executive in recent months, and I commend the Senior Management Team and all our staff throughout the organisation for their continued delivery of superb services to all our residents.”

Mr Parkinson will officially take up the post on Monday 21 February.