Remaining Northern Ireland coronavirus laws lifted

The remaining coronavirus restrictions and face-covering regulations are to be scrapped, Health Minister Robin Swann has confirmed.

They are to be replaced by guidance after Mr Swann obtained support for the move from his fellow ministers.

Social distancing, regulations on the number people allowed in homes and the COVID passport scheme are also gone.

"There are only a small number of restrictions left in place", said Mr Swann, who is isolating after testing positive for coronavirus, in his statement to the Assembly.

"In light of the current situation, and remembering the commitment that restrictions would only be in place as long as they are needed, I have decided that those remaining measures should no longer be set out in regulations.

"Instead, they should be placed in guidance to be followed by the public. I shall therefore be making an order on Tuesday, February 15 revoking the remaining restrictions and face-covering regulations.

"The relevant guidance will be updated.”

He added that the changes do “not mean that Covid-19 has gone away or that we as a community are safe from its harm”.

Mr Swann continued, “It is vitally important that we continue to observe the sensible measures we have all learnt to protect ourselves and others.

"Even with these powers in place however, it would almost certainly be impossible to introduce new restrictions in the absence of an Executive."