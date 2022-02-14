56% of NI pet owners would ditch their partners for their pets

Men have been warned to be on their best behaviour on Valentine’s Day or face a visit to the dog house, according to a survey of pet owners and their relationships.

Women are more likely to ditch their partner than their pet, found a poll for nationwide pet retailer Jollyes.

Asked about their relationship with their partner and their pet and which one they would ditch first, 53 per cent said they would ditch their partner against 47 per cent who would ditch their pet.

Men were more loyal to their partners, with 63 per cent saying they would ditch their pet and 37 per cent saying they would ditch their partner.

Overall, 45 per cent would ditch their partner first and 55 per cent said the pet would go first.

The survey showed some big differences in attitudes to pets and partners around the UK. People in North East England were more likely to ditch their partner (66%) over their pet, followed by London (61%), Northern Ireland (56%), South West (47%). [See table in editor’s notes below for regional breakdown.]

Owners were asked what they loved most about their pets, with loyalty, unconditional love, loving nature, affection and a warm heart among the qualities cited.

No matter how much love an animal gives, most pet owners (84%) would prefer a romantic Valentine’s night with their partner than one spent with their pet. Of male respondents, 88 per cent chose a night with their partner, compared with 80 per cent of female respondents. The figures were broadly similar across the country.

Among the other popular traits cited by pet owners were: “they are so loyal and loving. And cute!”; “unconditional love and loyalty”; “they comfort me when I’m feeling blue”; “doesn't argue or answer back”; “they always cheer me up”; “waggy tail and warm heart”; and “her loving nature, always there for me when I need her”.

One said: “Sometimes playful, sometimes cuddly, intelligent, independent, sometimes dangerous. All rather like my partner really.”

Not everyone was totally enamoured with their pet. One said: “Nothing, it hates me, only loves my wife”.

And not all pets’ traits would make for a romantic night out – one said: “hassle free”, another said “doesn’t answer back” and one said “it’s a tortoise and he’s as indifferent to use as we are to him”.

Phil Turner-Naylor, head of marketing at Jollyes, said: “We’re known as a nation of animal lovers and this goes to prove it. When it comes to relationships, a lot people would choose their pet over their partner.

“The good news for romantics though is that a big majority choose people over pets. What it does show, especially for men, is that partners have to work hard to keep the romance going or they might find themselves in the dog house. Women are looking for a romantic night with their partner on Valentine’s, but if the men don’t get it right, they had better watch out.”