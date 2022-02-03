Jake O'Kane at the Riverside Theatre

Although Covid rudely interrupted Jake’s unbroken run of sold-out tours, he’s back!

As always Jake will deal with the really important questions such as:

Who put Jamie Bryson on that bin?

Are Catholics more prone to catching Covid than Protestants?

Is a Union or Tricolour facemask better at protecting you from Covid?

Could he charge more for his end of year tour?

Back with Jake will be the ever-funny Terry McHugh, who’ll be sharing his horror at being marooned in Tyrone during the lockdown.

Just how both will manage to fit two year’s material into one show is still being explored, but one thing is certain; if you want to smile, behind your facemask, this is the show to see.

This show contains adult references & is suitable for 16 + years

'He’s an actor, a mimic, an unstoppable witty, erudite man who has his eye on the ball and leaves our sides sore.' Irish News

'From the moment he walked on stage, he had the audience in the palm of his hand. He could have just given them a look and everyone would have been in stitches.' Belfast Live

Tickets on sale from the various theatre box-office.