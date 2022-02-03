First Minister, Paul Givan, set to announce resignation

Paul Givan is set to resign as Northern Ireland’s First Minister.

It is understood that an announcement could be made at around 4.30pm this afternoon (Thursday).

The move means that deputy First Minister, Sinn Fein’s Michelle O'Neill, also loses her position as the two roles are a joint office shared between Stormont’s two biggest parties.

Therefore if one leader resigns, the other leader’s resignation is also triggered.

It is understood that the Executive will continue to function as other ministers will remain in place to run their departments.

However, as there would be no First or Deputy First Minister in place, no new decisions could take place.

That would mean that the current COVID-19 restrictions, including the wearing of masks would remain in place for the forseeable.

Similarly, an energy scheme which would see 280,000 people receive a £200 grant would be thrown into jeopardy while a scheduled apology for victims of historical abuse would be in doubt.

Legislation which is due to be completed at Westminster next week will allow the Assembly to continue for between six and nine months without an election.

The SDLP’s Upper Bann MLA, Dolores Kelly said the DUP’s actions “represent a gross betrayal of people in Northern Ireland”.

“Whatever community you’re from, whatever your background or beliefs, no one benefits from this cynical, and totally predictable, electioneering stunt,” she said.

She added that the DUP's MLAs "need to explain to people in our community, people who are struggling to cope with rising energy bills and to put food on the table, those and their loved ones who are facing an eternity on hospital waiting lists, people who are struggling to access a decent education for their children, why the DUP has done this at a critical juncture for politics here.

"The truth is that for the DUP, the party will always come first and ordinary people come last," she said.

“This DUP drama has been concocted by Jeffrey Donaldson as a last desperate attempt to resuscitate their flagging poll numbers ahead of an Assembly election in May. We’ve come to expect shameless stunts from the DUP but putting ordinary people in the firing line is unforgivable.

“People deserve better than a choice between bad government or no government. That has been the cycle of the last fifteen years and it has delivered nothing but failure. It is time to break that cycle and offer people a different choice."