This week's front & back pages

Tuesday 1 February 2022 8:25
Increase means an extra £5.95 per week on average household bill
Parkhill and Tweed both go out on loan
Derry kick off league campaign against Down
Magnificent seven for Cross & Passion
Ulster team named for Scarlets clash at Kingspan
Rea takes top gong
John bags first hole in one - aged 12!
Honours even for Coleraine Firsts
Bannsiders face trip to Glentoran
Shamrocks on course for three in a row
Ballycastle man John Traynor who tragically lost his life in a workplace accident on Wednesday.
