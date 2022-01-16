Security alert in Loughguile

Reporter:
By Damian Mullan
Email:
damianmullan@thechronicle.uk.com
Sunday 16 January 2022 11:45
Police are currently in attendance at a security alert in the Corkey Road area of Loughguile. Cordons are in place and people are asked to avoid the area. There are no further details at this stage.
Eight people lost their lives following a gun attack at the Rising Sun bar in Greysteel in October 1993.
