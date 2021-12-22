Missing man is located

Reporter:
By Damian Mullan
Email:
damianmullan@thechronicle.uk.com
Wednesday 22 December 2021 13:58
James (Jimmy) Higgins, from Armoy, has now been located.
Officers are keen to thank members of the public for their support.
