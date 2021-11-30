Coleraine v Glentoran match postponed

TUESDAY night's Danske Bank Premiership game between Coleraine and Glentoran is off.

The match which was due to take place at the Coleraine Showgrounds has been postponed.

The postponement has been confirmed in line with the NI Football League's COVID case policy.

Coleraine FC officials will inform supporters of a rearranged date for the fixture in due course.

Matchday tickets which have been bought will be valid for the rearranged game.

The Bannsiders next game will be the visit of Linfield to Ballycastle Road on Saturday.