Road traffic collision at Garryduff Road

Reporter:
By Damian Mullan
Email:
damianmullan@thechronicle.uk.com
Wednesday 24 November 2021 16:58
There has been a road traffic collision on the Garryduff Road, Dunloy.
Diversions are in place.
Please avoid the area if at all possible.
Huge crowds attended the Christmas Cavalcade in Ballymoney last week.
Lyndon Kane celebrates his goal from the spot which made it 3-1.
The scene at Fleming Poultry this morning.
