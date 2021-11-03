Police urge residents to be extra vigilant following recent burglaries

POLICE in Causeway Coast and Glens are appealing for residents to be vigilant following two burglaries in the District in the last few weeks where the victims are older people.

“A burglary at your house is a real violation for many victims who, like everyone, regard their homes as safe spaces," said Chief Inspector Rory Bradley.

"Our colleagues in our Criminal Investigation Branch are following all available lines of enquiry to identify the culprits and I would reiterate their appeal for anyone with information about the burglary in Armoy or, more recently, in Ballycastle to come forward.

“While this sort of crime is unusual we recognise the impact it will have on older residents in our communities who are perhaps fearful.

"There are a number of initiatives which are really helpful in terms of home security including the ‘No Cold Calling’ and ‘Nominated Neighbour’ scheme as well as the Policing and Community Safety Partnership initiative Neighbourhood Watch.

"You can find out more about these on the police website or telephone 101 and ask to speak to your Neighbourhood Team or our Crime Prevention Officer.

“We are also asking residents to check in on older people you know who are vulnerable or live alone. It can be reassuring for them to know they have a neighbour to call on if they are concerned.

"There are also steps you can take as a householder to stay safe including keeping doors and windows closed and locked, installing a door chain, and making use of the Quick Check service on 101 should someone call to your door.

“Your call will be answered personally and promptly by a trained police call handler who will check to make sure the person at the door is a genuine representative of the company they are claiming to be from. If they are not or they think that there is something suspicious, the operator will be able send the police to you.

“Please continue to report any suspicious activity to us and be assured that officers are on patrol throughout the District, day and night, to help keep our communities safe.”