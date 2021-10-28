Road closed due to road traffic collision

Reporter:
By Damian Mullan
Email:
damianmullan@thechronicle.uk.com
Thursday 28 October 2021 18:29
The Whitepark Road is closed between the junctions of Feigh Road and Isle Road in Dunseverick due to a road traffic collision.
Diversions are in place.
Geoffrey Brian Moffett
