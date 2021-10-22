Reporter:
By Damian Mullan
Email:
damianmullan@thechronicle.uk.com
Friday 22 October 2021 8:36
The Moyarget Road, Ballycastle has reopened following a road traffic collision on Thursday 21st October.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group
Characters left: 1500
standard
Road reopens
Castlerock's David Mulholland in contention at Irish Senior Men's Amateur Open Championship
Ireland squad named for Autumn Nations Series
Antrim Hurling All Star Nominees
He is the Champion! Mark Allen scoops Northern Ireland title
Bannsiders face trip to Glentoran
Holders safely through
Michael Dunlop to race Buildbase Suzuki superbike at Oulton Park
Shamrocks on course for three in a row
Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.
Ballymoney Chronicle
3 High Street, Ballymoney
BT53 6AH
Tel: 028 2766 2354