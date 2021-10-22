Frightening feast of activities to celebrate Halloween

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s Arts Service has a frightening feast of activities lined up for Halloween.

From storytelling to street theatre, and lantern making to Lego animation, there’s lots going on for all the family to enjoy.

The Armagh Rhymers, one of Ireland’s leading theatre ensembles, get up to mumming, music and mischief on Thursday October 28 at Ballycastle Seafront from 12pm-1.30pm before they move to the Witch’s Hat at The Crescent in Portstewart from 3pm-4.30pm.

Dressed in traditional Celtic costumes, follow the Rhymers as they get up to all sorts of trickery as they explore the ancient festival of Samhain with tales of folklore, faeries and song.

Children can also make their own magic wands, Samhain masks and autumn head wreaths with professional artists whilst enjoying the Rhymers performance.

No booking necessary and both events are free!

The same fantastic pop-up art workshops are also happening on Friday October 29 at the Diamond Centre in Coleraine from 11am-12.30pm and Ballymoney Town Hall from 2pm-3.30pm.

Meanwhile, Roe Valley Arts & Cultural Centre has some brilliant spooky storytelling for tiny tots and kids on Tuesday October 26 with two sessions at 11am and 11.35am.

Children can also make their own Halloween lanterns in workshops at 12noon, 1.30pm and 3pm or their own amazing mythology masks on Friday October 29 from 11am-1pm, in time for trick or treating at the weekend.

As well as this, the Can Do Academy present two Halloween Lego animations on Saturday October 30 at 10am and 1pm.

Get along to Flowerfield Arts Centre for even more ghastly goings on with Spooky Witches Workshops on Friday October 29 at 10.30am and 1pm and Hocus Pocus Lantern Workshops on Saturday October 30 at 10.30am and 1pm.

All activities happening at the Arts Centres must be booked in advance.

Please visit www.flowerfield.org or www.roevalley arts.com for further information, including costs and online booking.