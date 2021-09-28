Weekend closure for essential works on Larne and Derry/Londonderry Lines

Essential engineering works will be carried out on the Derry~Londonderry and Larne train lines on Saturday October 2 and Sunday October 3 as part of the Dark Arches to Whiteabbey Track Renewal project.

There will be some alteration to services with bus substitutions in operation on these lines.

Bus substitutions will be in operation between Antrim and Lanyon Place Station in Belfast for services on the Derry/Londonderry line.

Passengers with valid rail tickets will also be able to travel on scheduled Ulsterbus services 218 operating between Ballymena/Antrim and Belfast, in addition to the 212 service between Derry-Londonderry and Belfast during the closure period.

A dedicated bus substitution will operate to and from Antrim for customers travelling from Mossley West. Anyone travelling from Mossley West into Belfast City Centre should use the Metro 1D service.

The Larne line will be closed with bus substitutions serving main stations. Customers are advised to use designated bus substitution stops on the Shore Road. Passengers who use Clipperstown Station are advised to make their way to Carrickfergus.

Passengers are advised to plan their journey in advance using the Translink website – www.translink.co.uk or Translink’s Journey Planner.