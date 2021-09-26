Motorist arrested for failing to stop for police

A 20-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of a number of motoring offences including causing grievous bodily injury by dangerous driving, failing to stop for police, failing to stop at, remain and report an accident where injury was caused, using a motor vehicle without insurance and driving while disqualified.

An 18-year-old man who was arrested yesterday (Saturday, September 25) has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

It's believed the arrests relate to an incident in the early hours of Saturday September 25 after a pursuit occurred around Coleraine when a vehicle failed to stop for police.