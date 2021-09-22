Police investigating Ballycastle burglary arrest a 32-year-old man

DETECTIVES investigating a burglary at residential premises in the Marconi Park area of Ballycastle in July, have this morning (Wednesday 22nd September) arrested a 32-year-old man.

Sometime between 6:20pm and 11:45pm on Saturday 31st July, it was reported that a house in the area was ransacked and a number of items including two gold coloured watches were stolen.

The homeowner was left extremely distressed following the incident.

The man was arrested on suspicion of burglary and remains in police custody at this time.

Enquiries are continuing and police would appeal to anyone with any information to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 8 01/08/21.

A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport.

Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org