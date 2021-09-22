It's show time as Balmoral Show opens its doors again

AGRICULTURE Minister Edwin Poots has previewed this week's Balmoral Show ahead of the show's opening this morning (Wednesday)

The Minister was shown the exhibits, the main arena, livestock areas, show jumping arena, horticulture area, children’s farm and the food pavilion by RUAS President, Billy Martin OBE.

Speaking after his visit, Minister Poots said: “We were all disappointed by the cancellation of last year’s show due to COVID-19. Balmoral is the largest agricultural event in Northern Ireland and it is the highlight of the year for many in the agri-food sector. It’s a chance to show off the world-class, award-winning produce we have in this region.

“I am therefore delighted that the show is able to go ahead this year and I pay tribute to the RUAS for their hard work in ensuring the show is safe and enjoyable for everyone who’s got a ticket.

“I am pleased to get a preview of what visitors can expect when they arrive here. While this year’s show is slightly different to previous years, there is still much to see and do. There are well over 300 trade exhibitors, including over 30 food stalls and an extensive shopping village, as well as activities, shows, competitions and displays throughout the four-day show.”

The Minister concluded: “I wish the RUAS all the best for the forthcoming Balmoral Show and trust that everyone will enjoy it.”

President of the Royal Ulster Agricultural Society, Billy Martin said: “After the disappointment of having to cancel the 2020 Show and the postponement of our Show from May to September, the Society is excited to be able to run the 152nd Balmoral Show in partnership with Ulster Bank. Excitement is building at Balmoral Park and tickets are selling well in advance however we are encouraging visitors to buy their tickets online at www.balmoralshow.co.uk.

“As Northern Ireland’s largest agri-food event, it promises to be four fun-filled days offering something for everyone. We are delighted to have almost 2100 head of livestock on show with a record number of entries in the poultry and ponies classes. We also have a range of exhilarating main arena attractions, an array of delicious food and drink providers as well as our unrivalled range of trade stands to shop and explore - it’s all in the Show.”