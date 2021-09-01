How to get your jab

MOBILE vaccination clinics are continuing to deliver first doses.

Vaccination is also available by appointment for the Moderna vaccine at around 50 participating community pharmacies.

More pharmacies will be joining the programme. Further details on pharmacy bookings are available on the Health and Care NI website.

You can continue to get your second dose of a Covid-19 vaccine at any of Northern Ireland’s regional vaccination centres. Further information is available on nidirect .

The following mobile vaccination centres are available for first dose vaccinations:

Northern HSC Trust

• St. Patrick’s Hall, Portrush

Saturday 4 September, 10am to 5pm

• Town Hall, Coleraine

Sunday 12 September, 10am to 5pm

• Ballymena North, Cushendall Road, Ballymena

Thursday 16 September, 3pm to 8pm

• The Junction, Antrim

Saturday 18 September, 10am to 5pm