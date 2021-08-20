Two men arrested in Ballymoney by NI Paramilitary Crime Task Force

OFFICERS from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Paramilitary Crime Task Force, supported by colleagues from Crime Department, Operational Support Department and local District Policing arrested two males, aged 31 and 32, in Ballymoney on Wednesday 18 August.



The arrests are part of an ongoing investigation into suspected criminality linked to the North Antrim UDA.



Detective Inspector Brennan said: “At around 10.15pm police stopped a car in the Millbrook Manor area of the town.

"Both suspects have been arrested under the Terrorism Act and taken to the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station for questioning.

"Police have also seized the car for further examination and conducted a number of follow-up searches in Ballymoney.



“North Antrim UDA claim to protect local people but in reality use violence or the threat of violence to control and intimidate local people for their own gain. North Antrim UDA act as if they are Judge and Jury.

"The Human Rights abuses they carry out in their local community should not be tolerated in a modern society, I would appeal to the community not to turn a blind eye to the criminal activities of North Antrim UDA.



"This criminal group remain a priority for the PCTF and we are committed to tackling their criminality in all its forms.’



“We will continue to work with communities and our partners in the Paramilitary Crime Task Force to disrupt those involved in such criminal activities and reduce the harm they cause in our communities," he added.



Anyone with any information that can assist officers with their investigations should contact police on 101, or submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.