GCSE successes for local students

Education Minister Michelle McIlveen has led the praise for GCSE students across Northern Ireland who received their results today.

The percentage of students receiving the very highest grades continued to increase, with 39.9% of GCSE entries awarded Grades A and above, a 3.6 percentage point increase on previous outcomes.

The percentage of students achieving Grades C and above was very similar to 2020, with over 89% of students being awarded these grades.

“I wish to congratulate all of the young people who have received their GCSE results today," said the Minister.

"They have worked incredibly hard to achieve success in their studies and this has been reflected in the grades they have deservedly achieved today."

