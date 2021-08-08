Hargey congratulates local Olympians as Tokyo games draw to a close

COMMUNITIES Minister Deirdre Hargey has passed on her congratulations to all our local athletes who competed on the world stage during the Tokyo Olympics.

The Tokyo Olympic Games closed today after 17 days of competitive sport.

One of the highlights of these Games was the success of Aidan Walsh, bringing home a bronze medal for his success in boxing.

Others achieved personal bests, such as Eilish Flanagan in the 3,000 metres Steeplechase race and swimmer Daniel Wiffen. For others the games are the realisation of a dream, having achieved the status of Olympian and competed in the greatest competition in the World.

Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey said: “These Olympics will be remembered as one of the most unique Games ever and for our local Olympians it will have been an occasion like no other. I would like to recognise their achievements. They have all done us proud.

“I would also like to recognise the efforts of those who provided support to the athletes in the run up to and during the games.

"Credit must go to all the coaches, clubs, administrators, medical personnel and support staff who are critical to ensuring that those competing were as prepared as they could have been.

"Also, let’s not forget all the friends and families cheering their loved ones on back home and who offer invaluable support.

“We have been extremely proud to support each and every one of our Olympians and to share in the highs and lows of the competitions. They will have inspired budding athletes to aim for the best or simply have triggered an interest in many to try out a new sport.

“I hope all those in Tokyo enjoyed the experience. We certainly did as spectators. We can all now look forward to seeing our Paralympians in action in the coming weeks.”