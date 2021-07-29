How to get your jab

Latest walk-in mobile vaccination clinics – no appointment necessary – for first dose jabs.

Northern HSC Trust

Tilly Molly's Centre, Armoy, Thursday 29 July - 10am to 5pm

Coleraine Town Hall, 35 the Diamond, Coleraine, Saturday 31 July - 10am to 6pm; Sunday 1 August - 1pm to 5pm

Junction One Retail Park, Antrim, Friday 6 August - 2pm to 6.30pm; Saturday 7 August - 10am to 6.30pm

Ballycastle GAA Club, Saturday 7 August - 10am to 5pm

Meadowlane Shopping Centre, Magherafelt, Sunday 8 August - 1pm to 5pm; Saturday 14 August - 10am to 5pm

Sheskburn Recreation Centre, Ballycastle, Sunday 8 August - 10am to 5pm

Dunclug, Ballymena North, 120 Cushendall Road, Ballymena, Wednesday 11 August - 3pm to 8pm

Walk-in first dose jabs - no appointment necessary - are now available at all the Trust vaccination centres.

Or you can book an appointment online at a vaccination centre, at a time to suit you.

For online booking page go to: https://covid-19.hscni.net/get-vaccinated/

The vaccination centres are located at:

SSE Arena, Belfast

Foyle Arena

Omagh Leisure Centre

Lakeland Forum, Fermanagh

South Lake Leisure Centre, Craigavon

Seven Towers Leisure Centre, Ballymena

Royal Victoria Hospital, Belfast.

REMINDER: The regional vaccination centres will close for first doses on Saturday 31 July.

Please note: the vaccination centres and mobile walk-in clinics are only offering Pfizer or Moderna vaccines for first doses.

Participating pharmacies are offering Astra Zeneca first doses for people who are aged 40 or over

Details of participating pharmacies and how to book are online at: covid-19.hscni.net/community-pharmacy-covid-19-vaccination-service(external link opens in a new window / tab)

Walk-in jabs are available at the vaccinations for second doses as well as first doses – providing the required interval has passed since your first jab. The required interval between first and second doses is six weeks for Pfizer and eight weeks for Astra Zeneca.