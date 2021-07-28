Gearing up for a big weekend

ORGANISERS and sponsors of this weekend's Armoy Road Races admit they can't wait for the action to begin, following the cancellation of last year's event.

The loss of the races 12 months ago dealt a huge blow to the close-knit north Antrim community but it has recovered in style and is now eager to welcome some of the world's top road racers to Armoy.

Although various restrictions will be in place, Clerk of Course Bill Kennedy MBE says that the club is 'privileged and extremely excited' to be able to return with the renowned event.

“We are delighted that the village of Armoy will once again be filled with the sounds of road racers at the end of July,” said Bill.

“The events of the past year have been incredibly challenging. As a club it means the world to us to be able to host an event that we know is so popular with road racing fans right across Ireland – we feel privileged and extremely excited.

“The support we have received from fans, and in terms of local businesses coming forward to offer support and sponsorship, has been so heartening. We are particularly pleased that the Bayview Hotel has decided to come back on board this year as title sponsors for the Race of Legends.

“There will be some restrictions in place at this year’s event, including a reduced number of spectators, but we still expect the event to be as thrilling as it has been in previous years," he added.

A keen supporter of road racing, Trevor Kane, owner of the Bayview Hotel in Portballintrae, which is returning as title sponsor for this year’s races, spoke for many when he said he welcomed the chance to support such a 'world-class event.'

“The Armoy Road Races and the hotel have had a close association from the very start of these races and given the turbulence of the past year I just wanted to assist the club in any way I could," admitted the businessman.

“There is no doubt that the pandemic has hit the hospitality sector extremely hard and, thanks to the loyalty of the club, I’m delighted to be involved again this year. I’m very passionate about road racing, having sponsored some road racers individually in the past, and for me this is an excellent opportunity to support a world-class event right on our doorstep.

“I’ve no doubt that the Bayview Hotel will be buzzing with road racers, fans and local tourists alike and I’m so looking forward to the smell of petrol, watching some excellent road racing and seeing some old friends again, albeit socially distanced.”