Cases soar

AS the borough's Covid infection rate continues to climb, there have been calls for a walk-in vaccination centre on the North Coast.

On Monday, Department of Health figures showed a total of 480 people tested positive in the previous seven days - a figure not seen since early January.

More than three quarters of the cases were logged in those under 40.

While the weekly infection topped 800 during the winter surge, just two months ago before lockdown measures were eased, the borough was registering figures in the 20s.

And, Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald says it's time the Department made vaccinations more accessible for local people.

The local representative said: “We have had a very successful vaccination roll-out across the north and walk-in vaccine clinics have proved a very convenient way for people to get the vaccine.

“There hasn't yet been a walk-in clinic on the North Coast so today I've written to the Department of Health to request that a walk-in vaccine clinic is facilitated in the Coleraine, Portstewart/Portrush area.

