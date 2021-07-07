Helping to make the borough a safer place for all

THE new chair of Causeway Coast and Glens Policing and Community Safety Partnership (PCSP) has launched its latest round of grant funding for local community initiatives.

Councillor Darryl Wilson, who took over the role this week, wants to encourage applicants to work with the PCSP to make the borough a safer place for all.

He said: “I would like to take this opportunity to thank the previous Chair, Partnership members and PCSP staff for their work throughout the past year.

“Continuing this momentum, I am pleased to launch the new PCSP Grant Programme which will allow people to develop community safety initiatives in their areas.

“The PCSP is committed to providing valuable, practical help and I look forward to working with residents, groups and organisations on initiatives that will help address the issues that matter to them including drug abuse, anti-social behaviour, road safety as well as rebuilding confidence in policing in some areas.”

“I hope to see a greater level of engagement in the year ahead and through collaboration create a greater level of understanding and respect to deliver positive results across the area.”

Applications to the PCSP Grant Programme opened on Wednesday at 9am. Up to £5,000 towards eligible costs is available for projects which promote, enhance and develop local community safety initiatives.

Available to not-for-profit, community and voluntary organisations in the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council area, the grants are limited to one successful application per year.

More information on eligibility and detailed guidance notes can be found on the online Funding Hub at http://causeway.eformz.info/.

The work of the PCSP is focused on reducing alcohol, drug and substance abuse, lowering anti-social behaviours including noise, vandalism, graffiti and anti-social driving, as well as cutting the level of physical, mental, financial and cyber abuse while increasing the levels of reporting to PSNI and other support agencies.

To discuss your project before submitting an application, please contact PCSP Officer Melissa Lemon on 07523942166 or email melissa.lemon@causewaycoastandglens.gov.uk​.