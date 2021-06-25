Planning approval granted for Ireland's 'first floating hotel'

THE owners of the Cranagh Marina Complex in Coleraine have received planning approval for what is believed will be the first ever floating hotel on the island of Ireland.

The vessel, which has already garnered huge interest from potential operators and investors, will have 36 en-suite rooms, a restaurant and conferencing and function facilities upon completion.

It is anticipated that 50 new jobs will be created once the project is complete.

Seamus Carey, owner of the Cranagh Marina Complex, said a surge in visitor numbers and tourists to the complex presented an opportunity to add further accommodation facilities - and so the plans for the floating hotel were born.

He said: “We are delighted to receive approval for what will be a completely new facility on the island of Ireland.

“We are in a very unique situation, being the only business on this island that can do this. The port of Coleraine remains open and the Bann has no bridges or locks in the way which therefore makes a project like this both viable and attractive.

“We are also excited about the opportunity this project will present to Coleraine and the Bann Valley.

"We believe it will revitalise the environs and improve and facilitate connections between the area, including Inishowen and Scotland, not to mention the economic impact that will be felt by residents and surrounding businesses," added the businessman.

Rob Skelly, who runs the The Cranagh Activity Centre, admitted it was a 'really exciting time.'

"Prior to the lockdown we were recording record numbers of visitors and were thrilled with the success of the Activity Centre, restaurant and cabins," he said.

"We will also be announcing a number of exciting new developments at The Cranagh in the near future and this will undoubtedly further increase the profile of this wonderful destination.

“This is a very exciting time for Cranagh Marina Complex,” he added.

When completed, the barge will be a four-star facility and will employ around 50 full and part time staff members.

* For more on this story, see Tuesday's newspaper...