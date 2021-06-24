McIlveen welcomes planning permission for Ballycastle Shared Education Campus

Education Minister Michelle McIlveen has commented on the news that the Ballycastle Shared Education Campus has received planning approval from Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

The Minister said: “I am pleased that planning permission has been granted for this unique project, which represents a huge investment of £50million of Fresh Start funding.

"This scheme marks a new era for Ballycastle High School and Cross and Passion College, providing a brand new shared campus and top quality sports facilities.”

The scheme is funded under the Fresh Start Programme of works for Shared and Integrated Education.

