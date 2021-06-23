Minister spends day visiting north coast

INFRASTRUCTURE Minister Nichola Mallon has visited the recently completed 20mph speed limit scheme at Carnalridge Primary School in Portrush.

Her visit was one of a series of engagements on the North Coast today.

The scheme has been delivered as part of a £2million investment announced by the Minister in September 2020 which is seeing the roll-out of part-time 20mph speed limit schemes at 103 schools across Northern Ireland.

Minister Mallon had the opportunity to meet with the principal, Jonathan Montgomery, pupils and staff to hear at first hand the benefits of the new scheme for the school community.

During her visit to Portrush the Minister also had a site meeting in the Lansdowne area to view recently completed traffic calming measures in the area which have been delivered by her Department.

On her final visit of the day in the North Coast, the Minister visited the Giant’s Causeway for a meeting with the National Trust to discuss parking issues at key tourist attractions over the summer months.

Commenting the Minister said: “The North Coast and Giants Causeway are wonderful assets on our island. Anyone visiting these stunning locations will appreciate the beauty of our natural environment.

"I want to play my part in protecting the area and enhancing the local environment so we can grow our local economy and enhance our tourism offering so more people want to come and enjoy the great outdoors.

"I was delighted to meet with the National Trust and look forward to working in partnership over the coming weeks and months as we welcome visitors back," she added.

