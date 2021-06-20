Man armed with knife robs Limavady shop

POLICE are investigating a robbery at a shop at Anderson Avenue in Limavady on Saturday (June 19).

A man, armed with a knife and wearing blue disposable gloves and a disposable face mask, entered the shop at around 10:20pm on Saturday evening, climbed over the counter and threatened a female staff member.

A sum of cash and a quantity of cigarettes and tobacco was handed over to the man who then left the shop and made off from the scene on foot.

The staff member was left badly shaken following the incident but not physically injured.

The suspect was wearing navy jogging bottoms, Airway trainers, a green hooded top and was carrying a white plastic carrier bag.

Anyone with any information about this incident or who may be able to help with the investigation, is asked to call officers at Limavady on the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference number 2346 19/06/21, or submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.