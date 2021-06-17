‘Close to Home’ exhibition opens at Flowerfield Arts Centre

‘Close to Home’ exhibition opens at Flowerfield Arts Centre

The ‘Close to Home’ exhibition by Maurice Orr, inspired by the writings of Seamus Heaney, opens at Flowerfield Arts Centre on Wednesday June 16.

By Damian Mullan

Reporter:

By Damian Mullan

Email:

sport@thechronicle.uk.com

AN exhibition by acclaimed artist Maurice Orr, inspired by the writings of Seamus Heaney, has opened at Flowerfield Arts Centre in Portstewart.

Through a series of large canvasses and smaller paintings, Maurice takes the viewer on an atmospheric journey through bog, stream, lough edges, rugged fields and dramatic skies as far as the eye can see.

Using earthen colours, texture, panoramic vistas and scale as tools, the viewer is enveloped by the enchantment of Ireland's rural landscape and in particular, the environment of Lough Neagh and Bellaghy which so nurtured the work of the Nobel Laureate.

Maurice Orr was born in England but grew up in Ballymena and now works from his studio in Armoy.

He studied at the Belfast College of Art and Design in the 1970s before working as a graphic designer for the Northern Ireland Civil Service. He turned to oil painting after early retirement.

In recent years, Maurice has been awarded residencies in Iceland, Australia and Vancouver Island. All of these varied landscapes have featured in his work but above all he loves the landscapes of home, never tiring of the changing seascapes of the North Coast or the rural hedgerows and fields of County Antrim.

Close to Home continues until Saturday July 24. Galleries are open Wednesday and Thursday, 10am - 4pm, Friday 10am-3pm and Saturday 10am-1pm.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Events back on track

NW200 organisers said they badly needed funding pledged by the council after racing was cancelled two years in a row.

Events back on track

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Ballymoney Chronicle

3 High Street, Ballymoney

BT53 6AH

Tel: 028 2766 2354