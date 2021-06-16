Wednesday 16 June 2021 18:00
The NI Department of Health dashboard shows no further coronavirus related deaths and 143 new positive test results.
No deaths occurred outside of the current reporting period.
There are currently no covid patients in ICU.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group
Characters left: 1500
standard
Covid-19 - 16th June Figures
Possible trip to Greece for Coleraine
Centuries galore at Beechgrove
Kilrea driver finishes third at Rally di Alba in Italy
Decision weekend in the Allianz Football League
Tom McKibben named new Touring Professional for Galgorm
Ulster captain named 'Personality of the Year'
'We want to give a good account of ourselves' - Kearney
Athletes back on track for the 10,000m Championships
Cushendall Ruari Ogs defeat Ballycastle to win Feis Cup
Hannah Scott (left) and her team-mates celebrating their silver medals at the European Championships earlier this year.
NW200 organisers said they badly needed funding pledged by the council after racing was cancelled two years in a row.
Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.
Ballymoney Chronicle
3 High Street, Ballymoney
BT53 6AH
Tel: 028 2766 2354