Giant's Causeway showcased in RTE's Tracks and Trails series

THE Causeway Coastal Route and the Giant's Causeway are set to feature in the opening episode of RTE's ninth series of popular programme 'Tracks and Trails' on Friday evening.

The show, presented by country music singer Cliona Hagan, returns after a two year break bursting with beautiful hikes, walks and cycles on newly developed and lesser travelled routes.

Tracks & Trails will bring the viewer across spectacular mountain and cliff side trails in Northern Ireland while meeting some wonderful guests along the way. This includes ultra-athlete and adventurer Hannah Shields, luthier George Lowden as well as Peter Rafferty from Walk the Mournes and Ruth Linton, a National Trust ranger.

Cliona Hagan discovered a love for hiking during 2020. She realised having moved home to County Tyrone while planning to record a new album how good walking is for her inspiration and overall well-being and now loves to get out and relax in nature.

Cliona took time out of recording this new album to spend two days walking in Northern Ireland. She completes two substantial walks, both of which can be shortened or extended.

"The Mourne Mountains and Causeway Coast are both only about 90 minutes away from where I live in Tyrone, yet I never took the opportunity to explore the beauty and scenery on my doorstep," she said.

"I loved the raw and rugged coastline from Ballintoy to Portbradden and then the wilderness of the Mournes and the sheer vast landscape and options for hiking. I look forward to exploring more routes and counties in 2021."

Episode 1: The Mournes & The Causeway Coast, Northern Ireland - Presented by Cliona Hagan. Friday May 7.30pm RTE1, Featuring Peter Rafferty, George Lowden, Hannah Shields, Ruth Linton.

Part 2, Walk 2.

Cliona’s second walk is on the North Coast of County Antrim where she undertakes an 18 kilometre stretch along the coastline to the Giant’s Causeway. So many of us know of the Giant’s Causeway, but not so many of us have walked the coastline to get there.

Cliona begins her route at Ballintoy Harbour, which is known to legions of Game of Thrones fans. She continues along the rocky coastline to White Park Bay beach, the smoothest and flattest part of the walk; watch out for the cows grazing here in summer time! From there she heads towards Portbradden Harbour.

Here, Cliona meets ultra-athlete and adventurer Hannah Shields who uses this area as her training ground. Hannah, was the first Northern Ireland woman to scale Mount Everest. She has been known to scare off polar bears, race on skis to the magnetic North Pole and competes in ultra marathons. Hannah and Cliona walk together until they reach the ruins of Dunseverick Castle where they part ways.

From this point Cliona traces the path along the cliffs to Hamilton's Chair where she meets National Trust ranger, Ruth Linton for some local geography and information on the coastline. Hitting the final stretch that leads her all the way into the fabulous Giant’s Causeway, viewers will be in awe of the scenery in this episode.