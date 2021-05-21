Honour in recognition of successful hosting of The 148th Open in 2019

Royal Portrush Golf Club receives the Freedom of the Borough from Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council

Pictured at Royal Portrush Golf, which received the Freedom of the Borough from Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council on Friday, are, from left: Mayoress Mrs Phyliss Fielding, Mayor, Alderman Mark

By Damian Mullan



sport@thechronicle.uk.com

ROYAL Portrush Golf Club has received the Freedom of the Borough from Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

The civic honour is in recognition of its successful hosting of The 148th Open in 2019, golf's original and most international championship.

“Today allows us to celebrate this publically through our highest civic accolade," said the mayor, Alderman Mark Fielding.

"I offer my warmest congratulations to everyone who contributed to this and, as we navigate the challenges of the pandemic, I offer my best wishes to the club for continued success in the future.”

A limited number of elected members and golf club representatives, along with the Deputy Lieutenant for County Londonderry, Mrs Lorraine Young, attended the ceremony held at Cloonavin in Coleraine on Friday in line with current health guidelines.

Since 2015, Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council has bestowed the Freedom of the Borough on Alan Campbell, Richard Chambers and Peter Chambers (Olympic rowers) in December 2017, Mervyn Whyte (Former Event Director North West 200) in February 2018, Sir Denis Desmond (Former Lord-Lieutenant of County Londonderry) in April 2018 and Joan Christie (Former Lord-Lieutenant of County Antrim) in May 2018.

