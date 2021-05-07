BREAKING: Barry's owners to re-market business for sale

THE owners of Barry's Amusements in Portrush have realeased a statement stating their intention to re-market the business for sale.

The statement says: “Since October 2019, the Trufelli family has sought to sell Barry’s Amusements as a going concern.

"This has been an intensive process which has been hindered by the Covid pandemic and the resulting economic conditions.

"As we return to a more favourable economic environment, our intention is to re-market the business for sale.

"Whilst our hope is that we will be able to sell the business as a going concern, we recognise that it may not be possible to find a suitable purchaser.

"As a result, we have appointed Savills and Philip Tweedie & Company to market the site as both a going concern and a development opportunity.

"Barry’s continues to remain closed in line with Covid restrictions and will not re-open until the sale process has concluded.

"There will be no further comment from the Trufelli family.”

* Much more on this developing story as we get it and, of course, in Tuesday's Chronicle newspaper.