Coleraine hosts celebration of traditional and folk music

RHYTHM of the Bann is returning in a virtual format this year with musical performances filmed at locations around Coleraine.

The celebration of traditional and folk music is a showcase for some of the very best local talent from Northern Ireland, with all the videos completely free to watch via the Causeway Coast and Glens Events Facebook page and Causeway Coast and Glens You Tube channel on May 7 and 8 at 4pm.

Among those performing are pianist Aimee Doherty, Dick Glasgow and Ciaran Kelly on the hammer dulcimer, accordion and guitar, Alicia Doherty and Lucy Millar from Hampsey Harp School, singer Yasmin Walker, guitarist Mervyn Dunlop, Heather Montgomery on violin, harpist and singer Lucy Kerr and traditional music from Dee Tasker and Friends.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Alderman Mark Fielding said: “While this fantastic celebration of culture and music is being delivered in a different format this year, I am sure the wonderful range of music on offer will have something for everyone to enjoy.

“With performances by local musicians filmed at locations including the fountain in Anderson Park, the Dragonfly at Christie Park, and the salmon sculpture at Cloonavin, the festival will show some of the unique places and attractions which are dotted across the town.”

The Rhythm of the Bann virtual festival also coincides with the return of the popular Causeway Speciality Market to The Diamond on Saturday May 8 from 9am until 4pm.

Over the years the market has grown into a significant showcase of the thriving artisan sector, and shoppers can look forward to browsing almost 50 stalls selling local food products and all types of handmade arts and crafts.

Celebrating its return, Alderman Fielding added: “This is a very significant year for the market as its now celebrating its 15th anniversary, something we are all very proud of.

“Our traders are looking forward to returning to their beautiful space outside the Town Hall, and we should all give them our full support given the challenges the sector has faced over the past year.

“As restrictions continue to ease and our shops open up, we are asking people to ‘Shop Eat and Enjoy Local’ and reminding everyone to stay safe by continuing to follow the public health advice around social distancing, mask wearing and hand hygiene.”