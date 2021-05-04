Dungiven road reopened after road traffic collision

Reporter:
By Damian Mullan
Reporter:
sport@thechronicle.uk.com
Tuesday 4 May 2021 14:34
MOTORISTS are advised that the Legavallon Road in Dungiven, which was closed due to an earlier road traffic collision, has now reopened.
