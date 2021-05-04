Cloonavin lights up in red to show support for Firefighters' Memorial Day

CLOONAVIN will light up in red today (Tuesday), as Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council shows support for Firefighters' Memorial Day.

The day, organised jointly by the Fire Brigades Union (FBU) and the Firefighters’ Memorial Trust (FMT), honours the sacrifice of firefighters who have lost their lives in the line of duty.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Alderman Mark Fielding said: “It is important to acknowledge the courage and dedication of generations of firefighters, including those who serve today.

“Firefighters come into work each day to save the lives of others, but tragically it can be their own lives that can be lost. We must ensure that no matter how much time has passed, firefighters who died protecting our communities are remembered.

“Throughout the recent Covid pandemic firefighters have continued to keep us all safe and I am proud that we can make this gesture to show our support and pay tribute to their continued bravery and sacrifice.”

To mark Firefighters' Memorial Day, firefighters and control staff held a minute’s silence for the more than 2,300 UK firefighters who have died in the line of duty. This year they will also pay special tribute to firefighters across the world who have lost their lives during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Firefighters Memorial Trust works to recognise the commitment and dedication of all UK firefighters, particularly those who have died as a result of their duties.

For more information visit https://www.firefightersmemorial.org.uk.