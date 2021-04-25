Politicians unite in comdemnation after murder of woman in Limavady

LOCAL politicians have united to condemn the murder of a 61-year-old woman in Limavady.

The body of 61-year-old Latvian national Ludmila Poletelova was discovered at a flat at Lodge Court in Limavady on Friday and the PSNI has launched a murder inquiry.

"Firstly, I want to express my sympathies to the family and friends of Ludmila at what is a very tragic and difficult time," said East Londonderry DUP MLA George Robinson.

"I want to assure them, wherever they are in the world, my thoughts and prayers are with them. Ludmila was well known and there is a palpable shock in the town on her death.

"Such evil and brutality can never be justified and I cannot begin to understand how anyone can be so violent. Such mindless behaviour is not something that Limavady is used to or wants.

"For two violent incidents to occur in the area in a week is difficult to rationalise. There was also the death of a young man in the town so it has been a very difficult week for families in the town.

"Anyone who has any information regarding this awful crime must contact the police to ensure the perpetrators are brought swiftly to justic," added Mr Robinson.

Meanwhile, Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald says the community is in shock at the murder.

"My thoughts and sympathies are with her family, friends and loved ones at this time.

"The PSNI has now launched a murder inquiry and I would encourage anyone with information which can help to get in contact with the police."

Anyone with informatiuon can contact the PSNI by calling 101 and quoting reference number 1073 of 23/4/21.

You can also make a report online, using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. Or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/. “