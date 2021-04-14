Former Justice Minister condemns railway incident

EAST Londonderry MLA Claire Sugden has said those responsible for leaving a burning car on rail tracks near Bellarena showed a 'total disregard for life.'

A train travelling on the Coleraine to Derry line at around 9pm on Monday (April 12) managed to stop just in time to avoid hitting the car.

“The irresponsibility of those who deliberately left a car ablaze on this railway track is absolutely staggering,” Ms Sugden said.

“It was only by sheer good fortune, and the quick reactions of the train driver, that we did not see a much worse accident.

“I would urge anyone with any information to contact the police. I sincerely hope those responsible are found and held accountable.”

The incident has been wildly condemned.

If you have any information, you can contact the police on 101.