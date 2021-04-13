PSNI describes incident as 'reckless endangerment to life'

POLICE are appealing for witnesses after a car was set on fire and abandoned on railway tracks on the Limestone Road, Limavady last night, Monday April 12.

The incident occurred at approximately 9pm on the railway line between Derry/Londonderry and Coleraine.

A train with passengers on board was forced to make an emergency stop.

Chief Inspector MclIdowney described the incident as 'reckless endangerment to life' and praised the 'heroics of our colleagues in the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service.'

“Our investigation is currently underway to establish the circumstances into this incident," he said.

"We are appealing for any witnesses to contact police on quoting serial number 1945 of the 12/04/21."

You can also submit a report line using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/