Mallon deeply concerned by Bellarena railway incident

INFRASTRUCTURE Minister Nichola Mallon has expressed her deep concern as Translink confirmed there was an incident involving a burning car on the train track near Bellarena on Monday night.

Minister Mallon said: “I am deeply concerned and troubled by the incident near Bellarena. The train travelling from Belfast to Derry was brought thankfully to a stop by the train driver who acted quickly before the train reached the burning car on the track.

“I am so relieved to hear that passengers and crew are all safe. It is unimaginable to think what could have happened this evening had it not been for the prompt action of the driver and crew.

"I want to express my gratitude to them and to the emergency services.

“I would urge anyone with any information about this incident to contact the PSNI," she added.

The incident has also been condemned by a number of local MLAs, including Sinn Fein's Caoimhe Archibald.

“Those responsible for leaving a burning car on the railway line at Magilligan were completely reckless," she said.



“It could have caused a serious accident and I understand a train travelling on the line got stopped just on time.

“The Fire and Rescue Service have described this incident as deliberate.

“I want to commend the Fire and Rescue Service for their swift response and for bringing the scene under control.

“I have spoken to the police who have said investigations are at an early stage and I would appeal to anyone with information to bring it forward to the PSNI.”

The SDLP's Cara Hunter praised the train driver for his quick reactions.

“I am distressed to see video footage on social media of a car on fire on the railway track in Magilligan and I am currently liaising with police on the matter," she said.

"My deepest admiration and thanks go to the train driver for his quick response in stopping the train just in time. I hope that no one has been injured and that everyone is OK.”