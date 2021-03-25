In like Flynn

YOU couldn't make it up!

The man who did more than most to help brighten up all our lives during the first lockdown 12 months ago is set to shine as the special guest on this week's Coleraine FC podcast, available from today (Thursday).

Yep, Gerry Flynn, the former Coleraine defender who became an unlikely social media sensation last year, joins host Damian Mullan and regular pundits Steven Crawford and Aaron O'Neill, to reflect on another busy week in local football.

A popular member of Coleraine's 2003 Irish Cup winning team, Gerry quickly gained a huge following on twitter with his often hilarious memories of people and incidents drawn from a long and successful football career.

And needless to say, one or two yarns get an airing on the official club podcast, including his recollections of what it was like playing against current Bannsiders' boss Oran Kearney and his assistant Winkie Murphy during their time as part of the all-conquering Linfield side managed by David Jeffrey.

Suffice to say that 'Flynner' believes that that Blues team could just as easily have played at Casement Park, home of Antrim GAA, as Windsor Park!

But the 49-year-old is more than just a joker: as an accomplished defender, he won the Gibson Cup with Cliftonville in 1998 in a side managed by his great mentor, Marty Quinn, before making the switch to the Coleraine Showgrounds.

As such, therefore, he is well placed to offer us his thoughts on the similarities he sees between that Reds team, which won the league title against the odds, and Oran Kearney's current side.

He talks about what it takes to land the biggest prize of all and offers some encouragement to Bannsiders' fans as we approach the business end of the season.

A successful businessman in his own right, the Belfast man, now living in Spain, speaks candidly about the impact on the local game of recent investment at clubs such as Larne and Glentoran.

And he suggests a change in the traditional calendar - leading to summer football - may be on the cards in the future as more clubs adopt a full-time model and target greater European involvement.

It's an engrossing conversation with one of the local game's most colourful characters and provokes plenty of discussion among our panel.

And that's before the guys cast their eyes over this weekend's fixture list which sees two of Gerry's former clubs - Coleraine and Cliftonville - meet at Solitude in an intriguing game.

It's a must-listen to for all Coleraine fans and, indeed, for anyone with a passing interest in the Danske Bank Premiership title race - one of the best in Europe, according to Gerry Flynn.

And he should know.

* The official Coleraine FC podcast is available now from all the usual outlets including Anchor by Spotify...