Dodds announces extension of payments under business support schemes

Economy Minister Diane Dodds today announced that payments will be extended under two business support schemes.

Payments to eligible businesses under the Covid Restrictions Business Support Scheme (CRBSS), Part A and Part B, and the Large Hospitality and Tourism Business Support Scheme (LHTBSS) will continue beyond 31 March.

The CRBSS will close to new applications at 6pm on Wednesday 31 March. Businesses that have already applied need not submit another application.

Businesses that are eligible for support under the LHTBSS have already been identified and invited to apply, and also need take no action if they have returned their application.

A top-up payment will automatically be issued to eligible businesses under both schemes in line with ongoing restrictions. Further top-up payments will be made as appropriate.

The Minister said: “Throughout the pandemic I have been committed to doing everything I can to support the local business community through this most difficult time.

“I am pleased, therefore, to confirm that payments to eligible businesses under the CRBSS and LHTBSS will continue while restrictions remain in place.

“Businesses that have been deemed eligible for support under these schemes need take no action – further payments will issue automatically.”

Regarding the closure of the CRBSS to new applications on March 31, the Minister added: “New applications to the CRBSS have tailed off significantly and I am therefore satisfied that the vast majority of eligible businesses have accessed the scheme.

“I urge any remaining business owners who have not applied, and believe their business may be eligible for support under the CRBSS, to check the criteria and submit an application via the nibusinessinfo website before the deadline.”

The Minister concluded: “We will continue to focus our efforts on processing outstanding applications and payments to eligible businesses as quickly as possible.”

Full details of all business support and advice, and how to apply for support, are available on the nibusinessinfo website at http://www.nibusinessinfo.co.uk/coronavirus