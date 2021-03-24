The Open linked with return to Royal Portrush GC in 2025

NORTH Antrim MP Ian Paisley has responded to speculation on The Open's return to Portrush by suggesting 2025 could be ‘the next magic year.’

Mr Paisley was speaking about planning delays facing Royal Portrush Golf Club and the importance of protecting the links ahead of the championship's return.

He said he was aware of ongoing negotiations, before adding: “I would be very confident The Open will be coming back sooner rather than later.

“I wouldn't be surprised if 2025 was the next magic year for golf in Northern Ireland.”

The Chronicle understands discussions surrounding the Open's return are nearing a conclusion.

They have involved representatives from Royal Portrush, the R&A and Tourism NI who played a crucial funding roll in 2019.

A formal announcement is expected later in the year.

Speculation over The Open's return began almost immediately after The 148th championships finished in July 2019.

Portrush has been guaranteed two more Opens in the next 30 years, as part of a ‘three-in-thirty’ deal negotiated between the R&A and NI Government.

At the time the R&A would only say Portrush would feature as a venue ‘for many years to come.’

But with an attendance of 237,750, the 148th Open was the second biggest ever after St Andrews’s 239,000 in 2000.

PROFITS

R&A accounts lodged last September revealed profits surged by almost £2m on the back of a commercially ‘successful’ Portrush Open.

The documents state: “Revenues increased by 11 per cent in 2019, including an increase in broadcasting rights fee income, ticketing income, and retail from merchandise activities.

“The Open was held at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland for the first time in 68 years and it proved to be a successful event commercially.”

When 2019's event finishing those in the know were talking about a return in 2024.

Covid has seen the speculative timetable set back one year.

Royal St George’s in Kent will be centre stage this summer hosting the 149th Open postponed from 2020.

Next year's 150th Open will be held at the home of golf at St Andrew’s.

In December, The R&A confirmed Royal Liverpool as the venue in 2023 with Royal Troon hosting in 2024.

The Chronicle contacted the R&A but a spokesperson said they would not comment ‘on any speculation regarding future venues for the championship.’

A number of attempts to contact officials from the club were unsuccessful.