Sunday is Census Day – be counted and help shape the future

CENSUS Day (Sunday March 21) is here! It’s your opportunity to be counted and shape the future of your local community.

Encouraging people to complete the Census, Dr David Marshall, Census Director says: “The data the Census collects helps influence where essential resources, funding and services will be focused over the next decade. It’s really important everyone takes part as the information gathered helps with the planning of healthcare, education, housing, infrastructure and much more.

“We have already had a really encouraging response. So far eight out of ten households are choosing to complete their Census online which is great. The option is available to complete the Census on paper too. If you need a little extra help, there are a wide range of language and accessibility support available.”

David adds: “Everyone is required by law to complete the Census and by doing so, you will help government departments, businesses, charities and other organisations understand what our local areas need now and what they are likely to need in the future.”

For more information and help on how to complete the Census visit census.gov.uk/ni or call the Census contact centre on 0800 328 2021.