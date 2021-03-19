Iconic LUSH! nightclub in Portrush is to close - transformation into touring events company has already begun

LUSH Nightclub at Kelly's in Portrush is to close after 25 years, and will be transformed into a touring events company.

The company blamed an ever changing nightclub culture and the covid pandemic for the decision.  

The news was announced in a statement released on the LUSH face book page early today (Fri Mar 19).

Part of it read: “Due to an ever changing nightclub culture, not to mention the global pandemic, today we call time on the 'bricks and mortar' night club and announce the evolution of LUSH! From its Portrush home into the LUSH! Touring events company.”

