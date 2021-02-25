Essential maintenance at Castlerock and Downhill

TRANSLINK will shortly be undertaking essential maintenance work in railway tunnels at Castlerock and Downhill.

This work is necessary in order to maintain the highest safety standards within the tunnels and to inform further work in the future.

Work will be carried out on behalf of Translink by F.P McCann Ltd.

Work will take place during night-time hours, between 10pm and 6am, with work getting underway on Monday March 8 and programmed for completion in late April.

Initial survey works will take place during week commencing March 1.

"There will be no disruption to train services during this period and every effort will be made to keep any noise and disruption to a minimum at all times," said a Translink spokesperson.

"Work will also be carried out according to current government and industry guidance on social distancing to ensure the protection of staff and the community.

"Translink is grateful for the support and patience of the local community as we progress this essential work."

Further information can be found online at www.translink.co.uk.