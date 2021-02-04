Detectives look to establish motive for Coleraine shooting

Detectives look to establish motive for Coleraine shooting

Two shots struck the front window and one the front door.

By Damian Mullan

Reporter:

By Damian Mullan

Email:

sport@thechronicle.uk.com

DETECTIVES in Coleraine are investigating after a number of shots were fired at a house in Dundooan Park at around 8pm last night, Wednesday February 3.

Two shots struck the front window and one the front door.

Two men inside the property at the time were not hurt.

Detectives are working to establish a motive and are keen to hear from witnesses or anyone who has information regarding this crime. They can be contacted on 101, quoting reference 1616 03/02/21.

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Busy morning for PSNI officers

Diversions were in place in the Ballymoney area on Sunday morning following the discovery of a number of suspicious objects. Photo: Ciaran Clancy.

Busy morning for PSNI officers

Murder trial ten years on

The scene outside Coleraine Courthouse during the trial of Hazel Stewart whihc began 10 years ago this week.

Murder trial ten years on

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Ballymoney Chronicle

3 High Street, Ballymoney

BT53 6AH

Tel: 028 2766 2354